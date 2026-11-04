Kartik Aaryan's 'Ladaku' to release in June 2027

While plot specifics are still under wraps, producers say Ladaku will be another "emotional, heartwarming, family-entertainer" like Khan's previous works Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83.

The film will reportedly tell the extraordinary story of a kickboxing coach who mentors a young girl from Kashmir.

It is believed to be based on the life of Tajamul Islam, a Kashmiri athlete who became an international kickboxing champion.