Kartik Aaryan's 'Ladaku' to release in June 2027
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan will lead the upcoming film Ladaku, directed by Kabir Khan. The movie is being produced by Birla Studios and will hit theaters worldwide on June 18, 2027, reported Deadline. This project marks Aaryan's debut as a producer under his newly launched banner Dopamine Studios.
Film details
Film to be based on a kickboxing coach
While plot specifics are still under wraps, producers say Ladaku will be another "emotional, heartwarming, family-entertainer" like Khan's previous works Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83.
The film will reportedly tell the extraordinary story of a kickboxing coach who mentors a young girl from Kashmir.
It is believed to be based on the life of Tajamul Islam, a Kashmiri athlete who became an international kickboxing champion.
Past collaboration
Aaryan has collaborated with Khan before
Aaryan and Khan previously worked together on Chandu Champion, a film about Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist.
Aaryan's performance in the movie earned him the National Award for Best Actor.
Meanwhile, Aaryan was last seen in 2025's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday.