Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' wraps up
What's the story
The shooting of Kartik Aaryan's highly-anticipated fantasy comedy, Naagzilla, has been wrapped up. The final day of the shoot was on Monday, March 16, with director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba filming the remaining scenes in Mumbai without Aaryan, who had finished his parts earlier. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "There was jubilation on the sets when the director shouted, 'Pack up.'" "At the same time, the unit was also disheartened to know that their adventurous journey has come to an end."
Post-production phase
Lamba will now focus on post-production of 'Naagzilla'
With the shooting now over, Lamba will focus on the post-production of Naagzilla. The source added, "Now that the shoot is completed, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's complete focus would be on post-production and ensuring that their labour of love turns out to be an exciting and fascinating piece of cinema for the audiences." The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain's Mahaveer Jain Films.
New faces
Know more about the film
Naagzilla will reportedly see Ravi Kishan as the antagonist and Aaryan in the role of a shape-shifting naag. Earlier this month, it was reported that actor Preity Mukhundhan, known for her work in South Indian cinema, will be making her Bollywood debut with this film. The movie is set to hit theaters on Independence Day 2026.
Future ventures
Aaryan to begin Kabir Khan's sports drama next
After wrapping up Naagzilla, Aaryan will reportedly start shooting for his next project under Kabir Khan's direction. The film is a sports drama based on the life of Kashmiri kickboxing sensation Tajamul Islam. It will bring back the Chandu Champion (2024) duo of Aaryan and Khan.