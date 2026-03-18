LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' wraps up
Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' wraps up
Kartik Aaryan has finished shooting for 'Naagzilla'

Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' wraps up

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 18, 2026
03:07 pm
What's the story

The shooting of Kartik Aaryan's highly-anticipated fantasy comedy, Naagzilla, has been wrapped up. The final day of the shoot was on Monday, March 16, with director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba filming the remaining scenes in Mumbai without Aaryan, who had finished his parts earlier. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "There was jubilation on the sets when the director shouted, 'Pack up.'" "At the same time, the unit was also disheartened to know that their adventurous journey has come to an end."

Post-production phase

Lamba will now focus on post-production of 'Naagzilla'

With the shooting now over, Lamba will focus on the post-production of Naagzilla. The source added, "Now that the shoot is completed, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's complete focus would be on post-production and ensuring that their labour of love turns out to be an exciting and fascinating piece of cinema for the audiences." The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain's Mahaveer Jain Films.

New faces

Know more about the film

Naagzilla will reportedly see Ravi Kishan as the antagonist and Aaryan in the role of a shape-shifting naag. Earlier this month, it was reported that actor Preity Mukhundhan, known for her work in South Indian cinema, will be making her Bollywood debut with this film. The movie is set to hit theaters on Independence Day 2026.

Advertisement

Future ventures

Aaryan to begin Kabir Khan's sports drama next

After wrapping up Naagzilla, Aaryan will reportedly start shooting for his next project under Kabir Khan's direction. The film is a sports drama based on the life of Kashmiri kickboxing sensation Tajamul Islam. It will bring back the Chandu Champion (2024) duo of Aaryan and Khan.

Advertisement