Kartik Aaryan has finished shooting for 'Naagzilla'

Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' wraps up

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:07 pm Mar 18, 202603:07 pm

What's the story

The shooting of Kartik Aaryan's highly-anticipated fantasy comedy, Naagzilla, has been wrapped up. The final day of the shoot was on Monday, March 16, with director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba filming the remaining scenes in Mumbai without Aaryan, who had finished his parts earlier. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "There was jubilation on the sets when the director shouted, 'Pack up.'" "At the same time, the unit was also disheartened to know that their adventurous journey has come to an end."