Kartik Aaryan to star in Kabir Khan's new biopic

Aaryan's dedication and shoot timeline

Aaryan is all in on this project, saying he's drawn to stories that make an impact.

The film will dive into how Tajamul broke barriers as the first Kashmiri to win a sub-junior world title and overcame plenty of challenges along the way.

Shooting kicks off again in March 2026 across scenic spots like Srinagar and Pahalgam, with plans to wrap by October and release in 2027.

If you're into sports or true stories about beating the odds, keep an eye out for this one!