Kartik Aaryan to star in Kabir Khan's new biopic
Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with director Kabir Khan for a new biopic about Tajamul Islam, who became the world's youngest kickboxing champion at just seven years old.
Aaryan will step into the role of her coach, bringing to life Islam's inspiring journey from Bandipora, North Kashmir.
This marks another collaboration for Aaryan and Khan after their hit Chandu Champion.
Aaryan's dedication and shoot timeline
Aaryan is all in on this project, saying he's drawn to stories that make an impact.
The film will dive into how Tajamul broke barriers as the first Kashmiri to win a sub-junior world title and overcame plenty of challenges along the way.
Shooting kicks off again in March 2026 across scenic spots like Srinagar and Pahalgam, with plans to wrap by October and release in 2027.
If you're into sports or true stories about beating the odds, keep an eye out for this one!