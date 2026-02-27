Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan collaborate again for sports biopic
What's the story
After their successful collaboration on Chandu Champion, director Kabir Khan and actor Kartik Aaryan are reuniting for another sports drama. The yet-untitled film will see Aaryan play a kickboxing coach who trains a young girl from Kashmir to become a champion, reported Variety India. This story is inspired by the real life of Tajamul Islam, India's youngest sub-junior world champion in kickboxing.
Preparation details
Aaryan has already begun shooting for the film
Aaryan has reportedly undergone extensive physical training for his role. The film's shooting has already begun in Kashmir, with Aaryan completing the first schedule and set to resume full-fledged filming in March. Most of the shoot will take place in Srinagar and Pahalgam, with a wrap-up expected by October 2026. The film is being produced by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment.
Story focus
Film will chronicle Islam's journey to becoming a champion
The film will tell the inspiring story of Islam, who hails from North Kashmir's Bandipora district. She became the first Kashmiri to win a sub-junior world championship at just seven years old. The movie will showcase her remarkable journey and achievements, as well as the challenges she faced along the way.
Director-actor duo
Khan is known for his work in biopics
Khan, known for his blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has always been drawn to real-life stories. His other directorial, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, was based on the true story of Indian soldiers who fought with the Japanese army. Aaryan is also set to star in Shimit Amin's Captain India after this project.