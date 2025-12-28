Kartik Aaryan's 'Main Tera Tu Meri' opens strong with ₹8.46cr Entertainment Dec 28, 2025

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's latest film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, kicked off with an impressive ₹8.46 crore on its first day and a solid 34.56% occupancy—peaking during evening shows.

Despite facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, the film is expected to pick up more steam over the weekend.