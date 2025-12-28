Next Article
Kartik Aaryan's 'Main Tera Tu Meri' opens strong with ₹8.46cr
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's latest film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, kicked off with an impressive ₹8.46 crore on its first day and a solid 34.56% occupancy—peaking during evening shows.
Despite facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, the film is expected to pick up more steam over the weekend.
Highlights: First Dharma collab & fan-favorite scene
This marks Aaryan's first collaboration with Dharma Productions. He recently shared his favorite scene—featuring Jackie Shroff—which fans have really enjoyed, especially praising his role as Ray Mehra for its nostalgic vibes.
Though the opening is lower than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the engaging story (runtime: 145 minutes) is drawing viewers in.