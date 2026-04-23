Anurag Basu, Kartik, Sreeleela's film to release this year: Report
What's the story
The untitled film by director Anurag Basu, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, is on track for a theatrical release later this year. The project is backed by T-Series and has been in the news due to its fresh casting of Aaryan and Sreeleela. The duo's pairing, along with Basu's distinctive storytelling style and Pritam's music, has piqued audience interest. A new report by Pinkvilla suggests the film is right on schedule and is currently in production.
Director's statement
'We are very much on schedule'
Basu was quoted by the portal as saying, "We are very much on schedule, and the shoot is progressing well. It's a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended." Earlier, a Variety India report had quoted the director as saying that only 45 days of shooting had been completed. "That the majority of the shooting is done is a myth."
Updates
Teaser was released last year
The romantic musical has been in the making for a long time. Its teaser was dropped in February last year with a tentative release date of December 2025. However, Basu confirmed they have just started shooting for the same. Naturally, fans were worried about it getting further delayed. But now, they can relax with the assuring update.