Karunaas's 'Youth' nears ₹70cr with ₹66.52cr worldwide and ₹48.39cr India
Entertainment
Ken Karunaas's film Youth is just shy of the ₹70 crore global box office milestone, pulling in ₹66.52 crore worldwide and ₹48.39 crore in India after 18 days since its March 19 release.
Thanks to its vibrant vibe, standout performances, and strong word of mouth, the movie keeps drawing crowds.
'Youth' hits ₹2cr on Day 18
Earnings jumped over the third weekend, with Day 18 hitting a high of ₹2 crore.
The film features a talented ensemble (like Anishma Anilkumar and Devadarshini) whose performances have helped Youth stand out.
Its engaging story and fresh energy have really clicked with audiences.