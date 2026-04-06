Karunaas's 'Youth' nears ₹70cr with ₹66.52cr worldwide and ₹48.39cr India Entertainment Apr 06, 2026

Ken Karunaas's film Youth is just shy of the ₹70 crore global box office milestone, pulling in ₹66.52 crore worldwide and ₹48.39 crore in India after 18 days since its March 19 release.

Thanks to its vibrant vibe, standout performances, and strong word of mouth, the movie keeps drawing crowds.