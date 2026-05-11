'Karuppu' advance bookings exceed ₹10L as trailer teases courtroom clash

'Karuppu' bookings close to ₹2cr globally

Within an hour, Tamil Nadu alone contributed ₹40 lakh to the total, pushing global advance bookings close to ₹2 crore.

The trailer teases a tense courtroom battle with Suriya fighting for justice alongside Trisha, while RJ Balaji directs and also stars as the opposing lawyer.

Looks like this one's set to be a big hit!