'Karuppu' advance bookings exceed ₹10L as trailer teases courtroom clash
Entertainment
Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's new film, Karuppu, is already making waves: advance ticket sales opened on May 10 and got off to a strong start.
In Tamil Nadu, fans snapped up over ₹10 lakh worth of tickets in just 19 minutes, showing huge excitement for the release.
'Karuppu' bookings close to ₹2cr globally
Within an hour, Tamil Nadu alone contributed ₹40 lakh to the total, pushing global advance bookings close to ₹2 crore.
The trailer teases a tense courtroom battle with Suriya fighting for justice alongside Trisha, while RJ Balaji directs and also stars as the opposing lawyer.
Looks like this one's set to be a big hit!