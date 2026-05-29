Suriya's 'Karuppu' remains strong; eyes ₹270cr worldwide

The fantasy action entertainer Karuppu , starring Suriya , is having a steady run at the box office in India and abroad. The film has held its ground in the second week of its release and saw a significant jump in collections on Day 14. It reportedly earned ₹4.95 crore net on Day 14 alone, marking a 23.8% increase from the previous day's collection of ₹4 crore net.

Box office performance 'Karuppu' inches closer to ₹200 crore net in India The film's Day 14 collections came from 3,881 shows across India. With this, Karuppu's total India net collection has reached ₹168.15 crore, and the gross collection stands at ₹194.55 crore. It has also been performing well internationally, adding another ₹1.25 crore gross overseas on Day 14 alone. The fantasy drama is now steadily moving closer to the ₹270 crore and eventually ₹300 crore worldwide milestone with consistent collections from Tamil Nadu and overseas markets.

Regional success Day 14 collection: Tamil version leads, followed by Telugu The Tamil version of Karuppu once again remained the film's biggest contributor on Day 14, earning ₹4.15 crore net with 28% occupancy across 2,620 shows. The Telugu version collected ₹80 lakh net with 20% occupancy from 1,261 shows. Tamil Nadu continued to lead the state-wise gross collection chart, contributing ₹4.1 crore gross on Day 14 alone.

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