Suriya's 'Karuppu' remains strong; eyes ₹270cr worldwide
What's the story
The fantasy action entertainer Karuppu, starring Suriya, is having a steady run at the box office in India and abroad. The film has held its ground in the second week of its release and saw a significant jump in collections on Day 14. It reportedly earned ₹4.95 crore net on Day 14 alone, marking a 23.8% increase from the previous day's collection of ₹4 crore net.
Box office performance
'Karuppu' inches closer to ₹200 crore net in India
The film's Day 14 collections came from 3,881 shows across India. With this, Karuppu's total India net collection has reached ₹168.15 crore, and the gross collection stands at ₹194.55 crore. It has also been performing well internationally, adding another ₹1.25 crore gross overseas on Day 14 alone. The fantasy drama is now steadily moving closer to the ₹270 crore and eventually ₹300 crore worldwide milestone with consistent collections from Tamil Nadu and overseas markets.
Regional success
Day 14 collection: Tamil version leads, followed by Telugu
The Tamil version of Karuppu once again remained the film's biggest contributor on Day 14, earning ₹4.15 crore net with 28% occupancy across 2,620 shows. The Telugu version collected ₹80 lakh net with 20% occupancy from 1,261 shows. Tamil Nadu continued to lead the state-wise gross collection chart, contributing ₹4.1 crore gross on Day 14 alone.
Regional performance
Looking at the film's collection across other Indian states
Apart from Tamil Nadu, Karuppu has also maintained decent collections in other southern states. Karnataka contributed ₹50 lakh while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added ₹88 lakh gross. Kerala contributed ₹18 lakh while the rest of India added ₹4 lakh to the total. The film had already collected ₹113.85 crore during its first week and added another ₹54.3 crore net to its overall tally in the second week.