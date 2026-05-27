'Karuppu' deleted family court scene expected to release soon Entertainment May 27, 2026

A deleted 3.5-minute scene from Suriya's fantasy action drama Karuppu is expected to be released soon.

This family court subplot was cut before the movie hit theaters, but film trade analyst Christopher Kanagaraj just teased its arrival, sending fans into a frenzy on social media.

No official release date yet, but the hype is definitely real.