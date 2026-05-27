'Karuppu' deleted family court scene expected to release soon
Entertainment
A deleted 3.5-minute scene from Suriya's fantasy action drama Karuppu is expected to be released soon.
This family court subplot was cut before the movie hit theaters, but film trade analyst Christopher Kanagaraj just teased its arrival, sending fans into a frenzy on social media.
No official release date yet, but the hype is definitely real.
'Karuppu' earns ₹253 cr worldwide
Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and released on May 15, 2026, has already raked in over ₹253 crore worldwide in just 12 days.
The film stars Suriya alongside Trisha Krishnan, and RJ Balaji himself, marking a strong comeback for Suriya after some recent box office misses.