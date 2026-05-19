'No intention to...': 'Karuppu' team apologizes for controversial Ilaiyaraaja dialogue

Statement

We 'express sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr. Ilaiyaraaja'

In their statement, the banner said, "Dream Warrior Pictures wishes to express its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music." They added, "There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect" Ilaiyaraaja and the dialogue was part of a larger satirical narrative and not intended as a personal remark against him. They acknowledged the concerns raised by fans and promised to remove/modify the dialogue in future versions of Karuppu.