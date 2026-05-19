'No intention to...': 'Karuppu' team apologizes for controversial Ilaiyaraaja dialogue
What's the story
The production team of the Tamil film Karuppu has issued a public apology and clarification regarding a controversial dialogue that many believed disrespected legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. In a statement, Dream Warrior Pictures expressed deep regret over the incident and clarified that the offending line was meant as satire, not as a personal attack on Ilaiyaraaja. The film stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles.
Statement
We 'express sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr. Ilaiyaraaja'
In their statement, the banner said, "Dream Warrior Pictures wishes to express its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Mr. Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music." They added, "There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect" Ilaiyaraaja and the dialogue was part of a larger satirical narrative and not intended as a personal remark against him. They acknowledged the concerns raised by fans and promised to remove/modify the dialogue in future versions of Karuppu.
Film overview
More about 'Karuppu'
Karuppu is a unique blend of fantasy, action, courtroom drama, and social commentary. The story follows corrupt lawyers who exploit the weak until Karuppusamy, a folk deity associated with justice, takes human form to protect the oppressed. Apart from Suriya and Krishnan, the film also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, and Supreeth Reddy in pivotal roles. It was released on May 15.