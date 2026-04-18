'Karuppu' opens May 14 without 'Naanga Naalu Peru,' says Balaji
Karuppu, the upcoming Tamil film directed by RJ Balaji and starring Suriya, is hitting theaters on May 14, 2026, but without the much-talked-about promotional song Naanga Naalu Peru by Silambarasan.
Even though reactions to the song were mixed online, Balaji shared that leaving it out was always part of the plan, not a last-minute change.
'Karuppu' cast includes Trisha Indrans Natty
Karuppu was originally meant for Diwali and then Pongal but finally lands this summer.
The cast includes Trisha in a major role alongside Indrans and Natty.
Inspired by a true story, the movie promises a blend of action, emotion, romance, and comedy, basically all the ingredients for a fun family entertainer.
Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures with music from Sai Abhyankkar and screenplay contributions from Ashwin Ravichandran, it's shaping up to be one to watch with your crew.