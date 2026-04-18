'Karuppu' opens May 14 without 'Naanga Naalu Peru,' says Balaji

'Karuppu' cast includes Trisha Indrans Natty

Karuppu was originally meant for Diwali and then Pongal but finally lands this summer.

The cast includes Trisha in a major role alongside Indrans and Natty.

Inspired by a true story, the movie promises a blend of action, emotion, romance, and comedy, basically all the ingredients for a fun family entertainer.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures with music from Sai Abhyankkar and screenplay contributions from Ashwin Ravichandran, it's shaping up to be one to watch with your crew.