'Karuppu' trailer shows Sivakumar and Krishnan in courtroom action
The trailer for Karuppu just dropped, giving us a glimpse of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan teaming up in a mix of courtroom drama and action.
Directed by RJ Balaji (who also plays the villain), the story follows Suriya's character as he fights for justice in a long-running court case involving an elderly man and his granddaughter.
The film is set to release on May 14, 2026.
Abhyankkar score lifts 'Karuppu' trailer
Suriya takes on both lawyer and action hero roles, with Trisha joining him as a fellow lawyer.
The trailer stands out with Sai Abhyankkar's intense background score, adding extra punch to the legal battles.
Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu also features actors like Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy, making it one to watch if you're into gripping stories about fighting for what's right.