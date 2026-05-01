'Karuppu' trailer shows Sivakumar and Krishnan in courtroom action Entertainment May 11, 2026

The trailer for Karuppu just dropped, giving us a glimpse of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan teaming up in a mix of courtroom drama and action.

Directed by RJ Balaji (who also plays the villain), the story follows Suriya's character as he fights for justice in a long-running court case involving an elderly man and his granddaughter.

The film is set to release on May 14, 2026.