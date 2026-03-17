'Kasaragod Embassy' on ZEE5: Release date, plot, cast Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

ZEE5 is dropping a new Malayalam crime thriller, Kasaragod Embassy, on March 20, 2026.

Written by Heeraj PH and directed by Atish M Nair, this seven-episode series dives into the lives of two cousins who get tangled up in passport forgery and risky deals in the 2000s.

The trailer was launched by Mammootty Kampany.