'Kasaragod Embassy' on ZEE5: Release date, plot, cast
ZEE5 is dropping a new Malayalam crime thriller, Kasaragod Embassy, on March 20, 2026.
Written by Heeraj PH and directed by Atish M Nair, this seven-episode series dives into the lives of two cousins who get tangled up in passport forgery and risky deals in the 2000s.
The trailer was launched by Mammootty Kampany.
Plot of the series
Cousins Chemmu and Azi want a better life but end up making tough choices that pull them into crime and danger.
Their journey tests their loyalty, morals, and relationships as they navigate police chases and high-stakes decisions.
Cast and crew
The cast features Abu Salim, Govind Pai, Kabir Duhan Singh (as Dammanna), Sudheesh, Deepak Parambol (as Vivek), Rony David, Dinesh Prabhakar, Aparna Sreekutty, and Uma Nair.
The series also boasts music by Ratheesh Vega and will be available to stream on ZEE5 from March 20, 2026.