'Kasaragod Embassy' out now: Plot, cast, how to watch
The Malayalam crime thriller Kasaragod Embassy just dropped on ZEE5 today (March 20).
Directed by Atish M Nair and produced by Legendary Movies, the series is set in Kasaragod in the 2000s and follows cousins Azi and Chemmu as they get tangled up in a risky fake passport racket.
How to watch the series
You can catch all seven episodes now on ZEE5: each runs about 20 minutes, so it's easy to binge.
Expect plenty of suspense, shifting loyalties, and a fast-paced plot as the cousins navigate dangerous criminal networks while being pursued by law enforcement.
Cast and characters
Kabir Duhan Singh plays mafia boss Dammanna, with Sudheesh as Razak Mama. Abu Salim and Govind Pai star as Azi and Chemmu.
The trailer (recently released) teases high-stakes drama and emotional twists in this crime-filled world.