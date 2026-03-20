'Kasaragod Embassy' out now: Plot, cast, how to watch Entertainment Mar 20, 2026

The Malayalam crime thriller Kasaragod Embassy just dropped on ZEE5 today (March 20).

Directed by Atish M Nair and produced by Legendary Movies, the series is set in Kasaragod in the 2000s and follows cousins Azi and Chemmu as they get tangled up in a risky fake passport racket.