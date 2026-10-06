Kashyap officially joins 'Kaaka' with Chiranjeevi as Kadiri Kalidas

Set for release on January 13, 2027, Kaaka promises a mix of high-energy action and emotional moments.

The teaser has fans buzzing, especially with talk of a spectacular action sequence at the end of the first half.

This film marks the second team-up for Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli after their Waltair Veerayya, and features Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj in key roles.