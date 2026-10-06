Kashyap officially joins 'Kaaka' with Chiranjeevi as Kadiri Kalidas
Entertainment
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is officially part of Kaaka, the much-awaited action entertainer starring Chiranjeevi.
The announcement dropped with an image that features director Bobby Kolli explaining a scene to Anurag Kashyap, who is listening with rapt attention, on set in Hyderabad, where Chiranjeevi steps into the role of Kadiri Kalidas.
'Kaaka' set for January 13, 2027
Set for release on January 13, 2027, Kaaka promises a mix of high-energy action and emotional moments.
The teaser has fans buzzing, especially with talk of a spectacular action sequence at the end of the first half.
This film marks the second team-up for Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli after their Waltair Veerayya, and features Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj in key roles.