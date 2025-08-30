Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares heartfelt birth anniversary tributes

Influencer Kate Cassidy, who dated late One Direction star Liam Payne , recently paid tribute to him on what would have been his 32nd birthday. The singer passed away in October 2024 after falling from a third-story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In her emotional Instagram post , she expressed her heartbreak over not being able to celebrate his birthday with him this year.

Emotional tribute 'A special day for the most special soul' Cassidy shared a video montage of their cherished moments together, writing, "8.29.93. A special day for the most special soul." She added, "I miss you so much. Happy Birthday, Liam. I wish we could celebrate together." In another post, she shared several pictures with Payne and wrote a deeply personal letter that began with the words: "My dearest Liam, it breaks my heart being that I can't hand you a physical birthday card today."

Tribute details 'I would give up years of my life just to...' Cassidy continued, "Today, you would have been 32." "In your 31 years here on this earth you brought so much joy, happiness and hope to so many, especially to me." "I would give up years of my life just to give you a few more." "I miss making memories with you. I miss having things to look forward to together." She added, "August 29 will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life."