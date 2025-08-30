Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari': Cast fees, budget, and OTT partner

Financial details

Budget and cast fees

According to Filmibeat, the film, shot in the picturesque landscapes of coastal Kerala, was made on a budget of ₹40-50 crore. Malhotra reportedly charged ₹10-12 crore for essaying Param, while Kapoor was paid ₹4-5 crore for playing Sundari. Sanjay Kapoor and Manjot Singh were also part of the cast with reported fees of ₹50 lakh and ₹25 lakh, respectively. After its theatrical run, the movie will be available on Prime Video. However, the digital premiere date hasn't been revealed yet.