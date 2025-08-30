Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari': Cast fees, budget, and OTT partner
What's the story
The romantic comedy Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, was released on Friday and received mixed reviews. The film, which offers a fresh pairing, has drawn comparisons to popular films like 2 States and Chennai Express. Here's a look at the film's budget, cast fees, storyline, and OTT partner.
Financial details
Budget and cast fees
According to Filmibeat, the film, shot in the picturesque landscapes of coastal Kerala, was made on a budget of ₹40-50 crore. Malhotra reportedly charged ₹10-12 crore for essaying Param, while Kapoor was paid ₹4-5 crore for playing Sundari. Sanjay Kapoor and Manjot Singh were also part of the cast with reported fees of ₹50 lakh and ₹25 lakh, respectively. After its theatrical run, the movie will be available on Prime Video. However, the digital premiere date hasn't been revealed yet.
Film overview
More about the film
Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari tells the story of a rich, spoiled brat named Param who invests his father's money in startups. His life takes a turn when he discovers Soulmates, an app that uses advanced technology to find the perfect match. The film also stars Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, and Inayat Verma in supporting roles. Read our review of the movie here.