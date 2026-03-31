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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Kathanar' trailer: Anushka Shetty-Jayasurya's fantasy film set in medieval era
'Kathanar' trailer: Anushka Shetty-Jayasurya's fantasy film set in medieval era

'Kathanar' trailer: Anushka Shetty-Jayasurya's fantasy film set in medieval era

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 31, 2026
03:06 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer of the Malayalam film Kathanar, featuring Anushka Shetty and Jayasurya, has finally been released. The movie marks Shetty's debut in the Malayalam film industry and is directed by Rojin Thomas. The trailer takes us back to a time when kings were relentless in their quests for power, often resorting to supernatural means. In this story, Jayasurya plays a powerful priest with special powers.

Trailer highlights

More about the film

The Kathanar trailer gives us a glimpse into an epic story set in a coastal region, reminiscent of Arabian Nights. The film's treatment is fairy-tale-like and is expected to appeal to family audiences. Shetty plays Nila while Jayasurya plays Kadamattathu Kathanar. Variety India noted that the film has been shot on a large scale with significant investment in special effects and visuals.

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See the trailer here

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Production details

Crew and production details

The film is the result of the combined efforts of Thomas, who has co-written it with R Ramanand. The cinematography for Kathanar has been done by Neil D Cunha. The movie is produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, led by Gokulam Gopalan, with C Praveen and Baiju Gopalan as co-producers.

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