'Kathanar' trailer: Anushka Shetty-Jayasurya's fantasy film set in medieval era

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:06 pm Mar 31, 202603:06 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer of the Malayalam film Kathanar, featuring Anushka Shetty and Jayasurya, has finally been released. The movie marks Shetty's debut in the Malayalam film industry and is directed by Rojin Thomas. The trailer takes us back to a time when kings were relentless in their quests for power, often resorting to supernatural means. In this story, Jayasurya plays a powerful priest with special powers.