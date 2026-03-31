'Kathanar' trailer: Anushka Shetty-Jayasurya's fantasy film set in medieval era
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of the Malayalam film Kathanar, featuring Anushka Shetty and Jayasurya, has finally been released. The movie marks Shetty's debut in the Malayalam film industry and is directed by Rojin Thomas. The trailer takes us back to a time when kings were relentless in their quests for power, often resorting to supernatural means. In this story, Jayasurya plays a powerful priest with special powers.
Trailer highlights
More about the film
The Kathanar trailer gives us a glimpse into an epic story set in a coastal region, reminiscent of Arabian Nights. The film's treatment is fairy-tale-like and is expected to appeal to family audiences. Shetty plays Nila while Jayasurya plays Kadamattathu Kathanar. Variety India noted that the film has been shot on a large scale with significant investment in special effects and visuals.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
#Kathanar Teaser Trailer Out Now.!⚡— SreeGokulamMovies (@GokulamMovies) March 31, 2026
Malayalam - https://t.co/zmfh2C13dZ
Telugu - https://t.co/dyskW5NHPW
Tamil - https://t.co/qxWn49KE83
Kannada - https://t.co/kMfkXhbGsn
Hindi - https://t.co/gQCnwLF3QX
English - https://t.co/zz8OD7Kgkx#Kathanarthewildsorcerer#TeaserTrailerpic.twitter.com/oQfRXBDefm
Production details
Crew and production details
The film is the result of the combined efforts of Thomas, who has co-written it with R Ramanand. The cinematography for Kathanar has been done by Neil D Cunha. The movie is produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, led by Gokulam Gopalan, with C Praveen and Baiju Gopalan as co-producers.