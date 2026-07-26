Is Katrina Kaif returning to cinema with 'Spirit'?

Kaif dated actor Vicky Kaushal for two years before they tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

The wedding was much-talked-about due to their insistence on privacy and a limited guest list. Their wedding pictures were reportedly the most-liked post on Instagram in India at that time.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.