Is Katrina Kaif returning to cinema with 'Spirit'?
What's the story
Speculations about actor Katrina Kaif's return to Telugu cinema with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit have been quashed by an industry source. The insider has called the reports "completely inaccurate and misleading," stating that they are based on "speculation and misinformation." The source told Hindustan Times, "There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif's future acting plans."
Career highlights
Kaif's last Telugu film and recent projects
Kaif's last Telugu project was Allari Pidugu, co-starring Balakrishna and Charmmee Kaur.
It was released in 2005.
Her first Telugu film was the 2004 hit Malliswari opposite Venkatesh.
She made her last appearance on-screen in 2024 in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, a Hindi-Tamil bilingual with Vijay Sethupathi.
Personal milestones
Personal life: Marriage and motherhood
Kaif dated actor Vicky Kaushal for two years before they tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.
The wedding was much-talked-about due to their insistence on privacy and a limited guest list. Their wedding pictures were reportedly the most-liked post on Instagram in India at that time.
The couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.
Film details
Meanwhile, know more about 'Spirit'
Spirit is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga under T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.
The film stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.
Vanga recently shared an update about the film at a Telugu Talents Association event, saying, "We have completed 40% of the shoot."
It will release on March 5, 2027.