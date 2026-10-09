Did Katrina Kaif address body-shaming trolls?

On Thursday, Kaif was in London to celebrate the first anniversary of her beauty brand Kay Beauty's launch in the UK.

She said, "Personally, for me, every time I face critique or comments...if I let that dictate my actions...I would have been paralysed with fear unable to move ahead in my life or in any sphere of life."

"There are times when the world is going to celebrate you...and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader."