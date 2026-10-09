Did Katrina Kaif address body-shaming trolls?
What's the story
Actor Katrina Kaif has seemingly responded to the online trolling she faced after her recent appearance at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. The public outing sparked a social media frenzy, with many users commenting on her physical appearance after giving birth to their son.
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'There are times when the world is going to celebrate...'
On Thursday, Kaif was in London to celebrate the first anniversary of her beauty brand Kay Beauty's launch in the UK.
She said, "Personally, for me, every time I face critique or comments...if I let that dictate my actions...I would have been paralysed with fear unable to move ahead in my life or in any sphere of life."
"There are times when the world is going to celebrate you...and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader."
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Salman Khan defended Kaif from online trolls
Kaif's remarks come days after Salman Khan defended her against online trolls on Bigg Boss 20.
In a dramatic response, Khan removed his jacket and T-shirt on television and appeared shirtless.
The actor questioned the criticism directed at a woman who recently became a mother.
Meanwhile, Kaif and Kaushal welcomed their son, Vihaan, in November 2025.