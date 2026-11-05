Katseye cancels Detroit show 30 minutes before start over illness

Some fans, like Jessica Lenhardt, said they wished Katseye had let them know sooner: "It was shocking that they went through and kind of kept our hopes up until a few minutes before the show," said Jessica Lenhardt to FOX 2.

The band apologized on Instagram for the chaos and said the show had been postponed due to illness.

Despite lineup changes and recent challenges, Katseye is still going strong: they played SNL and scored Grammy nominations.