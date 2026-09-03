'Greatest gift': Katy Perry on meeting Justin Trudeau
What's the story
International pop sensation Katy Perry recently opened up about her personal life in an interview with PEOPLE. The 41-year-old singer discussed her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (54). Perry called meeting Trudeau "the greatest gift" from her tour, which took place during a transitional phase in her life.
Insights
'I got to meet the love of my life'
Perry's concert tour, which began in April 2025, coincided with her split from former fiancé Orlando Bloom.
She said, "Look, last year was really hard...I learned how to step back into my purpose"
About meeting Trudeau, she said, "And I got the greatest gift from this tour: I got to meet the love of my life."
Love story
More about the meeting
Perry met Trudeau while on her concert tour.
The two were first linked romantically in July 2025 when they were spotted having dinner in Montreal.
She said, "I got to meet Justin on tour, and then things shifted."
Perry believes in manifestation and had written down a list of things she wanted last August.
One of the items on that list was "True Love," which she says is where she and Trudeau are currently at.
Relationship dynamics
'He knows the words, he's supportive, and he's in awe'
Perry and Trudeau went public with their relationship in October 2025, celebrating her birthday together in Paris.
The couple made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Festival premiere of Perry's concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour, Live From Paris.
Perry described Trudeau attending her concerts, saying, "He knows the words, he's supportive, and he's in awe; it's super healing."
"He is really heart-centered, and I think that we align in that way. I'm so grateful."