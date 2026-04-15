Ruby Rose's sexual assault claim kick-starts investigation against Katy Perry

Victoria Police are investigating a sexual assault allegation made by actor Ruby Rose against pop star Katy Perry . The alleged incident reportedly took place in Melbourne in 2010 at a licensed venue. A spokesperson for Victoria Police told the Herald Sun, "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's CBD." "As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

Statement Rose confirmed she reported the matter to police Rose, known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, said in a statement on Threads that she had formally reported the matter to the police. She wrote, "As of this afternoon, I have finalized all my reports." "This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."

Allegation details Rose accused Perry of sexual assault earlier this week Earlier this week, Rose revealed on social media, "Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks." "I was only in my early 20s. I'm now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly..." "I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it."

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