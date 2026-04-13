Ruby Rose accuses Katy Perry of sexual assault

Actor-model Ruby Rose has accused singer Katy Perry of sexual assault. The allegations came to light when Rose responded to a post by Complex Music on Threads, which was about Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber 's Coachella performance. "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks," Rose wrote on Sunday.

Delayed disclosure 'It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly' After other users reacted to her initial Threads post, Rose elaborated on the allegation and the reason behind her delayed disclosure. "I was only in my early 20s. I'm now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly." "Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes."

Incident details Rose had previously referred to the incident as 'drunk story' Rose further revealed that she had spoken about the incident before, but in a different context. "After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it," she wrote. "Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret."

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