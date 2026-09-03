'Kaun Banega Crorepati' sees Bachchan reveal family link to Khan
Entertainment
Turns out Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan are actually family!
On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bachchan explained that his daughter Shweta is married into the Kapoor family, and he wondered how he should address Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor.
That means Bachchan and Saif are connected through their ties to the legendary Raj Kapoor.
Khan jokes, promotes 'Haiwaan' with Kumar
The reveal left Saif surprised, and things got playful when Bachchan joked about what Kareena should call him.
Saif joked, saying he was just glad it wasn't a quiz question.
By the way, Saif and Akshay Kumar were on KBC to promote their new movie Haiwaan, which also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Rajpal Yadav, hitting theaters September 11!