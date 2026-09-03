'Kaun Banega Crorepati' sees Bachchan reveal family link to Khan

Turns out Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan are actually family!

On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bachchan explained that his daughter Shweta is married into the Kapoor family, and he wondered how he should address Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor.

That means Bachchan and Saif are connected through their ties to the legendary Raj Kapoor.