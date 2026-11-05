Kaur recalls Diwali in cantonments, reveals 'The Family Man' update
Entertainment
Nimrat Kaur is feeling festive as she looks back on her childhood Diwalis spent in army cantonments, simple celebrations with her dad picking out fireworks at the local market.
She just revealed an update on The Family Man season four, discussing where things stand with the eagerly anticipated next chapter of the show.
Kaur shares spiritual Diwali gurdwara memories
For Kaur, Diwali isn't just about lights and sweets. She also has a spiritual side, remembering visits to the Gurdwara with family.
She shared these childhood Diwali memories and discussed where things stand with the eagerly anticipated next chapter of The Family Man.