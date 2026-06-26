Kavin launches 'Per Sollum Pillai' with Chennai pooja, Sangaiah directs

'Per Sollum Pillai' echoes Haasan classic

The film borrows its name from Kamal Haasan's 1987 classic, choosing an all-Tamil title instead of mixing languages, a move that's got fans curious.

For Kavin, whose recent films Kiss and Mask didn't do well, this project comes at an important time.

He's also working on Hi with Nayanthara, hoping these new roles help him reconnect with audiences.