Kavin launches 'Per Sollum Pillai' with Chennai pooja, Sangaiah directs
Entertainment
Kavin just announced his next Tamil film, Per Sollum Pillai, kicking things off with a traditional pooja in Chennai.
Directed by Ram Sangaiah (of Thandatti fame), the movie features Sanjana returning to a lead role after Lubber Pandhu, and Bala Saravanan in a key part.
'Per Sollum Pillai' echoes Haasan classic
The film borrows its name from Kamal Haasan's 1987 classic, choosing an all-Tamil title instead of mixing languages, a move that's got fans curious.
For Kavin, whose recent films Kiss and Mask didn't do well, this project comes at an important time.
He's also working on Hi with Nayanthara, hoping these new roles help him reconnect with audiences.