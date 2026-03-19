Kavya Sharma on being female cinematographer in male-dominated industry
Kavya Sharma is making her mark in the film world, working on projects like Aarya Season three and The Waking of a Nation.
Her story is in the spotlight now, especially as global conversations about women behind the camera gain momentum after Autumn Durald Arkapaw's historic Oscar win.
Early struggles and how she overcame them
After film school, working as a gaffer and on second-unit crews, Kavya faced moments where directors openly said they didn't want a female director of photography.
Still, she calls those early days an incredible learning experience and credits director Ram Madhvani for giving her real opportunities.
On the industry's perception of women
Kavya believes women bring fresh perspectives to how stories are told on screen.
Even with recognition for her work, she says getting new projects isn't easy for women.
She's passionate about better visibility and representation, because real change in Indian cinema starts with who gets seen and heard.