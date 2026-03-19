Kavya Sharma on being female cinematographer in male-dominated industry

After film school, working as a gaffer and on second-unit crews, Kavya faced moments where directors openly said they didn't want a female director of photography. Still, she calls those early days an incredible learning experience and credits director Ram Madhvani for giving her real opportunities.

On the industry's perception of women

Kavya believes women bring fresh perspectives to how stories are told on screen.

Even with recognition for her work, she says getting new projects isn't easy for women.

She's passionate about better visibility and representation, because real change in Indian cinema starts with who gets seen and heard.