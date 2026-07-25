Kay Kay Menon on picking roles across genres
What's the story
Acclaimed Bollywood actor Kay Kay Menon recently opened up about his approach to choosing roles. In a conversation with IANS, he said that the script and the people behind a project are what ultimately convince him to say yes. "Decisions normally are conscious... I don't make any decision after I go unconscious," he quipped.
Role selection
Menon reveals his new role is 'extremely different'
Menon, who has never been confined to a particular genre, cited his new show Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya as an example of his diverse roles.
"It's not that a genre really that I worried about. It's about what is there."
"I have done Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. I have done Sankat City, I have done Farzi."
He revealed, "This character...is extremely different."
"He is selfish, but at the same time there is something innocent about his selfishness...That was the attempt."
Performance pressure
'If there is no tension, then you don't achieve anything'
Menon also believes that some pressure is essential for every performance.
"If there is no tension, then you don't achieve anything."
"That much tension should be there; otherwise it becomes too lackluster."
He said, "The first episode was read out to me by Biswapati Sarkar, and it was very funny."
"I told them that even if I achieve what is there in the script, then I will be able to cross it."
The show is out on Amazon Prime Video.