Kay Kay Menon on picking roles across genres

Menon, who has never been confined to a particular genre, cited his new show Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya as an example of his diverse roles.

"It's not that a genre really that I worried about. It's about what is there."

"I have done Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. I have done Sankat City, I have done Farzi."

He revealed, "This character...is extremely different."

"He is selfish, but at the same time there is something innocent about his selfishness...That was the attempt."