'KBC 18' set to debut on August 10
What's the story
The much-anticipated 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will premiere on August 10. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 9:00pm. The makers have also announced a new theme for this season, titled Sochna Padega, which emphasizes the importance of using and applying practical knowledge in today's world.
Promo
What does the new theme mean?
In a recent promo for the upcoming season, Bachchan emphasized that answers are now easily accessible on mobile phones.
He said, "Aaj-kal jawaab jo haina woh har jagah milne lag gaya hain, aapke jeb main bhi. Nahi samjhe? Arey bhaisahab aapke phone pe."
"Isliye iss baar KBC mai humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai, jawab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega, uss jawab ke liye aapko sochna padega. Ji haan, Sochna Padega."
Show's history
More about 'KBC'
KBC first aired on July 3, 2000, and quickly gained immense popularity.
It is the Indian adaptation of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
The show marked Bachchan's debut on TV.
Fans can watch it on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.