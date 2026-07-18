'KBC 18' premieres on August 10

'KBC 18' set to debut on August 10

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:26 am Jul 18, 202610:26 am

What's the story

The much-anticipated 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will premiere on August 10. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 9:00pm. The makers have also announced a new theme for this season, titled Sochna Padega, which emphasizes the importance of using and applying practical knowledge in today's world.