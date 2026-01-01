KC Green settles with Artisan over 'This is fine' meme
KC Green, the creator of the famous "This is fine" meme, just wrapped up an agreement with AI startup Artisan over alleged misuse of his work.
The issue began when Artisan used a tweaked version of Green's dog character in ads for their AI assistant Ava.
These ads popped up in New York and San Francisco, showing the dog surrounded by flames and the caption, "My pipeline is on fire."
KC Green accused Artisan, ads removed
Green called out Artisan on social media in May 2026, saying his work was "stolen like AI steals," and even encouraged fans to deface the ads.
Artisan said it had a lot of respect for Green and his work, and the two sides later reached an agreement.
By late May, both sides agreed: Artisan took down the ads and Green deleted his post.
Green said he was relieved not to go to court and would rather focus on making comics than fighting copyright battles.