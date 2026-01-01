KC Green settles with Artisan over 'This is fine' meme

KC Green accused Artisan, ads removed

Green called out Artisan on social media in May 2026, saying his work was "stolen like AI steals," and even encouraged fans to deface the ads.

Artisan said it had a lot of respect for Green and his work, and the two sides later reached an agreement.

By late May, both sides agreed: Artisan took down the ads and Green deleted his post.

Green said he was relieved not to go to court and would rather focus on making comics than fighting copyright battles.