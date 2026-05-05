'KD - The Devil' earns ₹16.27cr worldwide in 5 days Entertainment May 05, 2026

KD - The Devil, a film starring Dhruva Sarja, has pulled in ₹16.27 crore worldwide within its first five days.

Set in 1970s Bengaluru, the movie dives into the city's underworld through the story of Kali.

The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Sudeepa, and V Ravichandran.