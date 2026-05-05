'KD - The Devil' earns ₹16.27cr worldwide in 5 days
Entertainment
KD - The Devil, a film starring Dhruva Sarja, has pulled in ₹16.27 crore worldwide within its first five days.
Set in 1970s Bengaluru, the movie dives into the city's underworld through the story of Kali.
The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Sudeepa, and V Ravichandran.
'KD - The Devil' Monday ₹2.93cr
The film picked up steam over the weekend, earning ₹2.40 crore on Saturday and ₹2.75 crore on Sunday, then managed to climb a bit more on Monday with ₹2.93 crore gross, even though there were fewer shows and lower audience turnout.