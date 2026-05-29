'KD: The Devil' heads to ZEE5

'KD: The Devil' to hit ZEE5 on June 5

By Isha Sharma 11:27 am May 29, 202611:27 am

What's the story

The action thriller KD: The Devil, featuring Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt, is set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on June 5. The announcement was made by the makers via their social media handles. Directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the film was released in theaters on April 30.