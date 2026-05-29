'KD: The Devil' to hit ZEE5 on June 5
What's the story
The action thriller KD: The Devil, featuring Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt, is set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on June 5. The announcement was made by the makers via their social media handles. Directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the film was released in theaters on April 30.
Plot overview
This is what happens in 'KD: The Devil'
KD: The Devil narrates the story of Kali Dasa (KD), an uneducated youth with a cheerful disposition and unwavering loyalty to his family. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with Macchlakshmi, a bold woman. However, their romance soon drags him into a web of betrayal that threatens his family's safety. Dutt plays the antagonist, a feared gangster named Dhak Deva.
Production details
Meet the cast and crew of the film
Apart from Sarja and Dutt, KD: The Devil also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and P Ravi Shankar, among others. The film's music and background score were composed by Arjun Janya, while William David handled the cinematography. Sanketh Achar served as the editor. The movie also features cameos by Kichcha Sudeepa and Nora Fatehi.