'KD: The Devil's 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' takes internet by storm Entertainment Mar 15, 2026

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt are grabbing attention with their energetic moves in the new lyrical video Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil.

Composed by Arjun Janya and sung by Mangli; the song is part of KD: The Devil, which is directed by Prem.

The song's catchy beats and lively choreography have made it a social media favorite.