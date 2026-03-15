'KD: The Devil's 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' takes internet by storm
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt are grabbing attention with their energetic moves in the new lyrical video Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil.
Composed by Arjun Janya and sung by Mangli; the song is part of KD: The Devil, which is directed by Prem.
The song's catchy beats and lively choreography have made it a social media favorite.
Song was launched in the presence of cast and crew
The song dropped at AMB Cinemas in Bengaluru, with Fatehi, Dhruva Sarja, director Prem, and composer Janya joining the celebration.
KD: The Devil also features Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Reeshma Nanaiah. Produced by KVN Productions, the film is set to hit theaters on April 30, 2026.
The song was released in five languages, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.