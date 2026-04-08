'Keeper' folk horror lands on Prime Video from Perkins Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Keeper, a new folk horror movie from Osgood Perkins, just dropped on Prime Video.

It follows Liz (Tatiana Maslany) and Dr. Malcolm Westbridge (Rossif Sutherland) as their anniversary getaway to a remote cabin turns creepy fast, with strange happenings and dark secrets from the cabin's past coming to light.