'Keeper' folk horror lands on Prime Video from Perkins
Entertainment
Keeper, a new folk horror movie from Osgood Perkins, just dropped on Prime Video.
It follows Liz (Tatiana Maslany) and Dr. Malcolm Westbridge (Rossif Sutherland) as their anniversary getaway to a remote cabin turns creepy fast, with strange happenings and dark secrets from the cabin's past coming to light.
'Keeper' got mixed reviews IMDb 5.5/10
The story dives into survival and manipulation, mixing supernatural chills with family secrets.
Supporting cast includes Birkett Turton, Eden Weiss, Erin Boyes, and Tess Degenstein.
After hitting theaters last November, Keeper got mixed reviews (IMDb: 5.5/10), but if you're into eerie vibes and suspenseful mysteries, it might be worth a watch.