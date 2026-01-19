Keeravani to reimagine 'Vande Mataram' for Republic Day 2026 Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani (of "Naatu Naatu" fame) is set to drop a fresh version of "Vande Mataram" for India's 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026.

This epic event celebrates the song's 150th anniversary and will bring together about 2,500 artists from all over India.