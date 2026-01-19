Keeravani to reimagine 'Vande Mataram' for Republic Day 2026
Entertainment
Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani (of "Naatu Naatu" fame) is set to drop a fresh version of "Vande Mataram" for India's 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026.
This epic event celebrates the song's 150th anniversary and will bring together about 2,500 artists from all over India.
Keeravani calls it an honor
Sharing the news on X, Keeravani said he feels "I feel deeply honored and privileged..." to compose for such a historic moment.
Big international guests lined up
This year's parade will also welcome European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as chief guests.