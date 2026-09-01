Kelce praises Swift after 'Law and Order: SVU' Emmys skit
Entertainment
Travis Kelce had nothing but praise for wife Taylor Swift after her surprise Law and Order: SVU skit at the 2026 Emmys.
On his New Heights podcast, Jason, 38, and Travis, 36, agreed that the segment was "very good" before Travis said that Swift looked "hot" in it.
The playful cameo kept fans guessing, with detectives on screen solving Swift-themed mysteries.
Swift cheers Kelce in Kansas City
While Swift's appearance was packed with her classic Easter egg clues, she was actually in Kansas City cheering for Kelce during the show.
Host Mariska Hargitay later said it was "so spectacular and so intimate," surprising those who expected a huge celebrity bash.