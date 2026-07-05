Kelly and Callahan criticize Swift-Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding Entertainment Jul 05, 2026

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden, but not everyone loved the choice.

On her podcast, Megyn Kelly called the venue "attention-getting" and "gauche."

Columnist Maureen Callahan chimed in, describing the wedding as "Taylor's big fat Disney wedding," and calling it "a seven-year-old's idea of what a grand wedding is."

Kelly also compared Swift to Meghan Markle, suggesting both crave the spotlight.