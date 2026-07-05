Kelly and Callahan criticize Swift-Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden, but not everyone loved the choice.
On her podcast, Megyn Kelly called the venue "attention-getting" and "gauche."
Columnist Maureen Callahan chimed in, describing the wedding as "Taylor's big fat Disney wedding," and calling it "a seven-year-old's idea of what a grand wedding is."
Kelly also compared Swift to Meghan Markle, suggesting both crave the spotlight.
Swift Kelce brothers attended Sandler officiated
Despite the criticism, the event was packed with famous faces: Swift's brother Austin attended, Kelce's brother Jason attended, and comedian Adam Sandler officiated.