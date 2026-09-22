Kemmu's 'VIBE' opens 1.70cr peaks 3cr then 70% Monday drop
Entertainment
Kunal Kemmu's new film, VIBE, kicked off with some buzz but hit a rough patch at the box office.
After opening at ₹1.70 crore on Friday and peaking at ₹3 crore on Sunday, Monday saw a sharp 70% drop to just ₹90 lakh.
That's slowed down the movie's early momentum.
'VIBE' 8.35cr India 11.50cr worldwide
Despite the dip, VIBE has pulled in ₹8.35 crore in India over four days and reached a worldwide total of ₹11.50 crore, including ₹1.5 crore from overseas markets.
The film stars Preity Zinta alongside Kemmu and marks Vanshika Dhir's debut, with Kemmu also directing this story about two friends caught up in a high-stakes mission tied to a terror threat.