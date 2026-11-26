'Om' on a bikini? Internet slams Kendall Jenner's beachwear
What's the story
American model and television personality Kendall Jenner has come under fire for wearing a beach cover-up with the Hindu sacred symbol Om printed on it. The controversy erupted after her sister Kylie Jenner shared photos from their yacht trip, where Kendall was seen wearing a black bikini with a yellow-and-red cloth featuring Om symbols. This sparked outrage among Indian social media users who felt the symbol was being disrespected by being used as a fashion accessory.
Backlash
'If this was a cross, a Star of David...'
Many Indian users took to social media to express their displeasure at the use of a religious symbol as casual wear.
One user wrote, "I can smell a big controversy..." while another said, "Kendal wearing sacred signs of sanatani dharma (Hinduism)."
A third user added, "If this was a cross, a Star of David, or Quranic verses printed on a towel, the outrage would be nuclear. But when it's Hindu? Suddenly it's 'just fashion.'"
User comments
'Celebrities and stylists need to do basic research'
Another user said, "Sacred religious symbols from Sanatan culture aren't fashion accessories to be worn over swimwear. Celebrities and stylists need to do basic research before turning someone's faith into a vacation aesthetic."
"Is Kendall genuinely interested in or following Hinduism, or is it simply a fashion choice?," read a tweet.
Neither Kendall nor her team has responded to the backlash at the time of writing.
Cultural appropriation
Controversies over cultural appropriation in fashion
This isn't the first time a Western celebrity has been criticized for using Hindu or South Asian religious symbols in fashion.
The use of symbols from Hinduism, Buddhism, and other Eastern religions on attire, accessories, and tattoos has often caused friction between Western fashion and communities that hold these symbols dear.
Career
Jenner's career and personal life
Jenner gained fame as a child through the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired from 2007 to 2021.
She has since appeared in several spin-offs and is one of the highest-paid models in the fashion industry.
Separately, Kendall has been making headlines for reportedly dating actor Jacob Elordi. Neither of them has confirmed the relationship publicly.