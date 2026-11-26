Many Indian users took to social media to express their displeasure at the use of a religious symbol as casual wear.

One user wrote, "I can smell a big controversy..." while another said, "Kendal wearing sacred signs of sanatani dharma (Hinduism)."

A third user added, "If this was a cross, a Star of David, or Quranic verses printed on a towel, the outrage would be nuclear. But when it's Hindu? Suddenly it's 'just fashion.'"