Kennedy Center facing 'collapse,' Trump offers help on one condition
What's the story
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is facing a potential "fiscal collapse" within weeks unless US President Donald Trump's name is added back to the building, according to court documents. The documents, first reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post, include two draft resolutions that propose either closing the center or restoring Trump's name on the building.
Financial crisis
Trump could lead the 'fiscal rescue'
One of the draft resolutions states that while alternative means of fiscal survival are being considered, Trump has offered to raise funds needed to prevent the center from going bankrupt.
However, if his name isn't restored on the building, he won't be able to "lead the fiscal rescue."
The documents were part of an ongoing lawsuit that prevented adding Trump's name to the center.
Issues
Financial mismanagement and leadership changes
A spokesperson for the Kennedy Center said that the board of trustees had inherited financial mismanagement from past leadership.
They added that putting Trump's name on the building had attracted new donors.
The documents reflect the latest development in Trump's takeover of this national arts institution, which has been facing financial turmoil, leadership changes, and litigation since he appointed loyalists to its board who later elected him chairman last year.
Legal disputes
Ongoing legal battle over Trump's name
Since Trump's name was added to the building's exterior in December, a lawsuit has been filed challenging the legality of this change.
A judge ruled that his name must be removed, which was done in June.
In August, the center voted again to add Trump's name and close for a years-long renovation.
However, it later told a federal judge that it wouldn't attempt to add Trump's name to the building or grounds until October 8 at the earliest.
Financial disaster
Potential financial disaster
The center had previously argued in court filings that it would have to return millions of dollars in private donations if Trump's name wasn't on the building.
This is due to the center's bylaws.
The Department of Justice told an appeals court, "All of this money, hundreds of millions of dollars, will have to be immediately returned, or not received by the Center."