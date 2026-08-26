Trump threatens to demolish historic Kennedy Center
What's the story
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, could face demolition if a $250 million renovation is not carried out, according to a court filing by the Trump administration. The lawyers for US President Donald Trump argued that without these renovations, the center would deteriorate into an unsafe structure that would need to be taken down.
Legal implications
First instance of Trump's allies suggesting demolition
This court filing marks the first instance where Trump's allies have suggested the possibility of demolishing the Kennedy Center if renovations are not done.
The center is a 100-foot-high complex with a concert hall, opera house, and theater.
Such a drastic step would likely face legal challenges, protests, and opposition from historic preservation groups.
Name dispute
Threat came as Trump administration asked judge to dismiss case
The threat came as the Trump administration asked a federal judge to dismiss a new legal challenge against Trump's plans to rename the Kennedy Center.
This dispute is part of a larger conflict over Trump's desire to change the name of this memorial dedicated to John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963.
In May, a federal judge ruled that only Congress could change the center's name.
Board decision
Board voted to change signage
Despite the court ruling, the Kennedy Center's board, mostly made up of Trump appointees, voted on August 13 to change the building's signage.
The new sign would read, The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Restored and Renovated by President Donald J Trump.
The grounds would be renamed President Donald J Trump Plaza.
Backlash
Legal experts and lawmakers criticize Trump's actions
Legal experts and lawmakers have criticized Trump's actions.
Nathaniel Zelinsky, a lawyer for Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, called the filing legally baseless.
Democratic congressman John Larson has condemned Trump's threat, saying it shows his ego.
Norm Eisen, a former White House ethics czar, said on social media that "the administration is now threatening in federal court to LEVEL the Kennedy Center if Trump does not get his way."