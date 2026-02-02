Trump announces 2-year shutdown of Kennedy Center for renovation

The Donald J Trump and John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, will close for two years starting July 4, US President Donald Trump has announced. The shutdown is part of a planned large-scale renovation that still requires approval from the center's board. Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he believes this temporary shutdown is the fastest way to elevate the center to "the highest level of success, beauty, and grandeur."

Justification The center's various entertainment events would slow down construction Trump explained that the center's various entertainment events, including concerts, operas, musicals, ballet performances, and interactive arts, would slow down construction and renovation operations. "The Trump Kennedy Center...can be without question the finest performing arts facility of its kind anywhere in the world," he wrote. The extent of the "complete rebuilding" is unclear, but Trump has long claimed that the structure is dilapidated and needs work.

Board changes Name change has led to several artists canceling performances After taking office, Trump appointed new board members at the center, including allies who voted to make him chairman. The new board renamed the institution to Donald J Trump and John F Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in December. This name change has led to several artists canceling performances at the center, including Wicked composer Steven Schwartz and Doug Varone and Dancers.

Advertisement

Funding Congress allocated more than $250 million for the renovation Trump has lambasted the physical state of the center and worked with Congress to allocate more than $250 million for its renovation. This is one of many such projects he has undertaken in his second term. Notably, some US lawmakers and legal scholars argue that since the center was named in a 1964 law, Congress must have a say on any name change.

Advertisement