Will Kenneth Branagh direct another 'Thor' film?

Kenneth Branagh , the director of Marvel's Thor (2011), has expressed interest in returning to the franchise for a final cinematic outing with the beloved Norse god. In an interview with Business Insider, he said, "Part of me would love to finish my relationship with that character" in a darker sequel. He also revealed that he had some ideas for such a project, inspired by James Mangold's Logan (2017).

Director's vision Director's plans for the character Branagh said, "Part of me would love to finish my relationship with that character. I'd always wanted to do more and indeed had a couple of ideas, more in the territory of James Mangold's brilliant Logan." "I would love to see Chris Hemsworth and the others have their own individual final story that takes Thor into a glorious twilight." "It would be something very beautiful to take those characters into their own particular sunset."

Director's journey Marvel shoots are intense, says Branagh Branagh also spoke about his experience with Marvel shoots and postproduction, saying they are intense but "wildly exciting." He admitted he needed a break after his first Thor film and was grateful to Kevin Feige and the cast for their understanding. "Marvel shoots are intense. Marvel postproduction is more intense, wildly exciting, but super intense. I definitely needed to smell the roses," he said.

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Franchise outlook Marvel is already deep into planning, says Branagh Branagh also acknowledged that Marvel is already deep into planning for the future of the Marvel Universe. He said, "They are so far deep into the future of the Marvel Universe that I'm sure whatever plans they have for it are already kind of set." "All I know is there's something beautiful to be had out of arriving at a conclusion for that arc of those stories with those characters and those actors."

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