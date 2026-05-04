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Will Kenneth Branagh direct another 'Thor' film?
Kenneth Branagh wants to helm a 'Thor' sequel

Will Kenneth Branagh direct another 'Thor' film?

By Isha Sharma
May 04, 2026
10:30 am
What's the story

Kenneth Branagh, the director of Marvel's Thor (2011), has expressed interest in returning to the franchise for a final cinematic outing with the beloved Norse god. In an interview with Business Insider, he said, "Part of me would love to finish my relationship with that character" in a darker sequel. He also revealed that he had some ideas for such a project, inspired by James Mangold's Logan (2017).

Director's vision

Director's plans for the character

Branagh said, "Part of me would love to finish my relationship with that character. I'd always wanted to do more and indeed had a couple of ideas, more in the territory of James Mangold's brilliant Logan." "I would love to see Chris Hemsworth and the others have their own individual final story that takes Thor into a glorious twilight." "It would be something very beautiful to take those characters into their own particular sunset."

Director's journey

Marvel shoots are intense, says Branagh

Branagh also spoke about his experience with Marvel shoots and postproduction, saying they are intense but "wildly exciting." He admitted he needed a break after his first Thor film and was grateful to Kevin Feige and the cast for their understanding. "Marvel shoots are intense. Marvel postproduction is more intense, wildly exciting, but super intense. I definitely needed to smell the roses," he said.

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Franchise outlook

Marvel is already deep into planning, says Branagh

Branagh also acknowledged that Marvel is already deep into planning for the future of the Marvel Universe. He said, "They are so far deep into the future of the Marvel Universe that I'm sure whatever plans they have for it are already kind of set." "All I know is there's something beautiful to be had out of arriving at a conclusion for that arc of those stories with those characters and those actors."

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Franchise history

Everything to know about the 'Thor' films

Branagh's Thor was followed by Alan Taylor's Thor: The Dark World (2013), Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Each of these films has contributed to the evolution of the titular character and his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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