'Sudani from Nigeria' actor Savithri Sreedharan dies at 78

Sreedharan began her career in amateur theater, spending nearly two decades on stage before transitioning to professional theater in 1984.

She joined K.T. Mohammed's Kalinga Theatre and entered professional theater in 1984 through its production Ithu Bhoomiyanu.

Her performance in the play Aniyara earned her the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for Best Actress and the state government's award for Best Theatre Actress.