'Sudani from Nigeria' actor Savithri Sreedharan dies at 78
What's the story
Renowned Malayalam actor Savithri Sreedharan, best known for her role in Sudani from Nigeria, passed away on Wednesday. PTI confirmed that Sreedharan, 78, had been bedridden for a long time and died due to age-related ailments. Sreedharan earned acclaim for her portrayal of Jameela, the mother of the main character in Sudani from Nigeria. Her role in the 2018 film won her a Special Mention at the National Awards and Best Character Actress honor at the Kerala State Film Awards.
Career transition
She worked in thousands of stage productions
Sreedharan began her career in amateur theater, spending nearly two decades on stage before transitioning to professional theater in 1984.
She joined K.T. Mohammed's Kalinga Theatre and entered professional theater in 1984 through its production Ithu Bhoomiyanu.
Her performance in the play Aniyara earned her the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for Best Actress and the state government's award for Best Theatre Actress.
Paying respect
Sreedharan's mortal remains kept at Town Hall
She was associated with several prominent theater groups and appeared in thousands of stage productions during her career.
Meanwhile, she also acted in films like Valiyangadi, Breakfast, Dakini, Mera Naam Shaji, Mohabbathin Kunjabdulla, Ittymaani: Made in China, among others.
Sreedharan's mortal remains will be kept at the Town Hall on Wednesday, September 23, from 3:30pm to 4:30pm, allowing the public to pay their respects.