'Truth shall prevail': CM Vijayan blasts 'Kerala Story 2's 'hate-mongering'

The trailer of Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has triggered a political storm in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal have both slammed the sequel for allegedly trying to revive communal tensions and spreading what they call a manufactured narrative about Kerala . Vijayan said on Wednesday in a statement that the first part was made with an "intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition."

Screening concerns Why were 'poisonous works' like 'The Kerala Story' allowed screening? Vijayan further questioned how films he termed as divisive were allowed to be screened while others faced restrictions. He asked why "poisonous works produced to spread division and hatred in society" were permitted while a film like Beef was banned from a film festival. The CM alleged that Sangh Parivar-linked organizations have amplified the false narrative of the first film, turning it into a wider political campaign.

Political campaign Vijayan calls forces behind such campaigns 'enemies of the state' Vijayan said Kerala's long-standing absence of communal riots and tradition of inter-community harmony were being attacked. "Enemies of the state are trying to destroy Kerala, which has a long-standing tradition of communal harmony and respect among communities," he added. On Thursday, he blasted the makers of the "hate-mongering film" on X/Twitter. He wrote, "We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail."

Political backlash Venugopal accuses film of insulting and dividing India On Thursday, Venugopal, too, accused the film of deliberately fabricating allegations about Kerala to incite division. He claimed the upcoming film aims to "insult and communally divide" Kerala by "inventing false stories" about people being forced to eat beef in the state. Referring to the trailer, Venugopal alleged it was a "planned move" to create a misunderstanding about the state globally.

Government criticism Venugopal slams BJP government for supporting 'The Kerala Story' In a Facebook post, Venugopal also slammed the BJP government for supporting the first film, alleging it had been honored despite being untrue. "The central government's action officially recognizing and promoting fake works that mock an entire state is a threat to democracy itself," he wrote. The MP from Alappuzha further said the film's depiction of forced beef consumption was designed to inflame sentiment.