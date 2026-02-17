'Kerala Story 2' trailer shows disturbing tale of torture, conversions

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2023 blockbuster The Kerala Story , titled The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond, has just dropped its disturbing trailer. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah , the film will hit theaters on February 27, 2026. It explores how love and religion can collide, often leading to disastrous consequences.

Plot highlights Trailer warns India on brink of becoming Islamic nation The trailer opens with a chilling warning that India could become an Islamic state in 25 years. It then takes us across India: a family in Rajasthan files a case after their teenage daughter is forced to convert; in Madhya Pradesh, a woman is deceived into marriage and pressured to change her religion; and back in Kerala, where a boyfriend tries to convince his girlfriend to leave her faith. Each story highlights personal struggles around identity and belonging.

Cast details New faces, new stories in sequel The sequel introduces new faces to the franchise. Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha play women caught up in these tough situations across different states. Their characters are seen navigating through complex relationships that challenge their identities and beliefs. While the film promises to show how these women fell into such traps, it like its predecessor, denies agency to these women. They are shown as "India's daughters" who need saving.

Advertisement