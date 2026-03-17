Kerala government drafts new state film policy: Report

What will change?

This policy is set to make the film industry safer, fairer, and more inclusive, especially for women and marginalized creators.

Expect things like 30% women on key committees, better contracts and pay standards, social security for workers, easier access to loans, consideration of entertainment-tax relief and reduced power tariffs, single-window clearances for shoots, and even efforts to curb fake reviews.

It's all about making Malayalam cinema more welcoming and future-ready.