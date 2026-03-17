Kerala government drafts new state film policy: Report
Kerala's Cabinet has greenlit a sweeping State Film Policy with 92 recommendations to shake up Malayalam cinema.
Built after lots of input from industry folks and the public, the policy takes cues from the Justice K Hema Committee report, which highlighted issues like harassment and unfair working conditions.
What will change?
This policy is set to make the film industry safer, fairer, and more inclusive, especially for women and marginalized creators.
Expect things like 30% women on key committees, better contracts and pay standards, social security for workers, easier access to loans, consideration of entertainment-tax relief and reduced power tariffs, single-window clearances for shoots, and even efforts to curb fake reviews.
It's all about making Malayalam cinema more welcoming and future-ready.