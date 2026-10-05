Kerala HC allows Malayalam rapper Murali overseas travel with PCC
Entertainment
Malayalam rapper Vedan (Hirandas Murali) just got the green light from the Kerala High Court to travel overseas, even though he has pending criminal cases.
The court told passport officials to issue him a customized Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) for his trip, and made it clear that having charges doesn't always mean you can't go abroad if the court says okay.
Murali faces multiple criminal charges
Vedan faces several serious charges, including drug-related offenses, illegal possession of a leopard tooth, and allegations of sexual harassment and rape.
The PCC will list all these cases, but with court approval, he can still perform at shows in the UK and Ireland.
The court emphasized that official permission is a must for anyone in similar situations wanting to travel.